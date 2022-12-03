Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $169.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $141.49 and a 52-week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.92.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.