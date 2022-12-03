Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALSAW. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC grew its stake in Alpha Star Acquisition by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,209,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 561,475 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alpha Star Acquisition alerts:

Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ALSAW remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,678. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.