Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,600 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 225,300 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 51,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,534. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deer Park Road Corp grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,795,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.6% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 245,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 67.9% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 86,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 34,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

See Also

