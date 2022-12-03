Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,600 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 225,300 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ASPS traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 51,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,534. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.