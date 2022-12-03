Altus Power (AMPS) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) is one of 84 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Altus Power to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power -5.48% -0.54% -0.18% Altus Power Competitors -22.34% 4.28% 0.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Altus Power and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 2 4 0 2.67 Altus Power Competitors 584 3476 3231 64 2.38

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Altus Power currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 80.85%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 8.75%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than its competitors.

43.7% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Altus Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altus Power and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $71.80 million $5.91 million -352.32 Altus Power Competitors $9.26 billion $442.10 million 1.04

Altus Power’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power. Altus Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Altus Power has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power’s competitors have a beta of -0.94, suggesting that their average share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Altus Power competitors beat Altus Power on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Altus Power

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.