Amaze World Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Amaze World has a total market capitalization of $58.69 million and approximately $757,509.71 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00006410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World launched on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amaze World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

