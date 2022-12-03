American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

American Realty Investors stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $355.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

