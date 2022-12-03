American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Short Interest Update

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,600 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 524,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 212,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,278.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,082,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,630,699.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Vanguard

American Vanguard Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 1,034.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 42.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVD traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.18. 149,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,990. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Recommended Stories

