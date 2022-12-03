American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Short Interest Update

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,600 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 524,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 212,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,278.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,082,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,630,699.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
American Vanguard Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of AVD traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.18. 149,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,990. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $25.99.
American Vanguard Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.
American Vanguard Company Profile
American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.
