Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,447 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $47,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 279.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,290,000 after buying an additional 1,060,200 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 24,993.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 849,018 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after buying an additional 668,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.19.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $285.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.84 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

