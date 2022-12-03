AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Short Interest Up 21.4% in November

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AMMO Stock Up 0.8 %

POWWP stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938. AMMO has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89.

AMMO Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.553 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

