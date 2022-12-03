Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.