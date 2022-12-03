Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Reaches $1.11

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Ampleforth has a market cap of $50.89 million and approximately $262,092.94 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00006518 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth’s genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

