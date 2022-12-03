Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Short Interest Up 13.9% in November

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 7,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.95.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.2 %

Analog Devices stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,055,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,047 shares of company stock worth $2,163,904 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 84.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Analog Devices by 92.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 30.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 44.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 130.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

