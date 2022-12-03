Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

ARWR stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.16. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

