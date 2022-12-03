Analysts Set Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Price Target at GBX 1,940

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,940 ($23.21).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.33) to GBX 1,450 ($17.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($24.52) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.33) to GBX 2,000 ($23.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,871 ($22.38) to GBX 1,800 ($21.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Trading Down 0.4 %

ENT opened at GBX 1,397.50 ($16.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 994.60 ($11.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,775 ($21.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.23 billion and a PE ratio of 3,881.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,249.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,265.82.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.