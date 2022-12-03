Analysts Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT at $15.92

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on LivePerson to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 46.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 67.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 665.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in LivePerson by 12,723.5% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in LivePerson by 187.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson Trading Down 2.7 %

About LivePerson

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $12.63 on Friday. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

