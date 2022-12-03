Analysts Set Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Price Target at C$76.60

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$76.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on MG shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Magna International to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Magna International to C$62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Magna International to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Matteo Del Sorbo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.11, for a total value of C$380,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at C$713,074.59.

Magna International Stock Performance

Magna International Increases Dividend

Shares of MG opened at C$82.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$74.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$76.12. Magna International has a one year low of C$63.55 and a one year high of C$112.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.613 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

