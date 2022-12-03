Analysts Set Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Target Price at $5.50

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OUST shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Ouster in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Ouster from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ouster to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

OUST stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. Ouster has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

In other news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 26,629 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $36,481.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 964,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,665.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,914 shares of company stock valued at $55,267. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUST. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 39.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 34.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

