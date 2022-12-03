Analysts Set Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target at $16.50

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSHA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,642,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 229,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 71,295 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

