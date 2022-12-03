Analysts Set Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target at $16.50

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSHA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,642,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance
Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $15.34.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
Further Reading
