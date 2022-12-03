Analysts Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) PT at $4.77

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.77.

REAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut RealReal from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RealReal from $6.00 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on RealReal from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RealReal from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on RealReal from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get RealReal alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in RealReal by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RealReal by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of RealReal by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 238,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RealReal by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RealReal by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Trading Up 6.2 %

REAL opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. RealReal has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RealReal

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.