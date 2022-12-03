Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for EverCommerce (EVCM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for EverCommerce (NASDAQ: EVCM):

11/21/2022 – EverCommerce was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.

11/16/2022 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $11.00.

11/14/2022 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $18.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $23.00 to $17.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $13.00 to $9.00.

11/11/2022 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $12.00.

11/11/2022 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $12.00.

10/19/2022 – EverCommerce is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EVCM traded down 0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 6.20. 344,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is 9.83. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of 5.93 and a 12 month high of 17.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.06 by -0.13. The firm had revenue of 158.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 159.99 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. Research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total transaction of 29,164.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,407,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 15,719,931.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,318 shares of company stock worth $70,572. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in EverCommerce by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the first quarter worth $49,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

