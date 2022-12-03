Analyzing Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) and MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) and Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of MKS Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Senseonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of MKS Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Senseonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MKS Instruments and Senseonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MKS Instruments 0 3 5 0 2.63 Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

MKS Instruments presently has a consensus price target of $128.18, suggesting a potential upside of 52.85%. Given MKS Instruments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MKS Instruments is more favorable than Senseonics.

This table compares MKS Instruments and Senseonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MKS Instruments 13.31% 19.14% 9.97% Senseonics 1,450.19% -195.50% 71.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MKS Instruments and Senseonics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MKS Instruments $2.95 billion 1.89 $551.40 million $7.67 10.93 Senseonics $13.68 million 40.90 -$302.47 million N/A N/A

MKS Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics.

Volatility & Risk

MKS Instruments has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senseonics has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MKS Instruments beats Senseonics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions. The Vacuum & Analysis segment comprises pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, residual gas analysis, leak detection, control technology, ozone generation and delivery, RF & DC power, reactive gas generation and vacuum technology components. The Light & Motion segment includes lasers, photonics, sub-micron positioning, vibration control, and optics instruments. The Equipment & Solutions segment provides laser-based manufacturing systems solutions for the micro-machining industry that enable customers to optimize production. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months. It serves healthcare providers and patients through a network of distributors and strategic fulfillment partners. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

