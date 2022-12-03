Analyzing Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) and MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) and Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
96.0% of MKS Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Senseonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of MKS Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Senseonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations for MKS Instruments and Senseonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MKS Instruments
|0
|3
|5
|0
|2.63
|Senseonics
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Profitability
This table compares MKS Instruments and Senseonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MKS Instruments
|13.31%
|19.14%
|9.97%
|Senseonics
|1,450.19%
|-195.50%
|71.93%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares MKS Instruments and Senseonics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MKS Instruments
|$2.95 billion
|1.89
|$551.40 million
|$7.67
|10.93
|Senseonics
|$13.68 million
|40.90
|-$302.47 million
|N/A
|N/A
MKS Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics.
Volatility & Risk
MKS Instruments has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senseonics has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
MKS Instruments beats Senseonics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About MKS Instruments
MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions. The Vacuum & Analysis segment comprises pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, residual gas analysis, leak detection, control technology, ozone generation and delivery, RF & DC power, reactive gas generation and vacuum technology components. The Light & Motion segment includes lasers, photonics, sub-micron positioning, vibration control, and optics instruments. The Equipment & Solutions segment provides laser-based manufacturing systems solutions for the micro-machining industry that enable customers to optimize production. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months. It serves healthcare providers and patients through a network of distributors and strategic fulfillment partners. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.
Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.