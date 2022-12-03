Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FINS)

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2022

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINSGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of FINS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 105,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,696. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $17.07.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $853,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.