Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of FINS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 105,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,696. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $17.07.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $853,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.