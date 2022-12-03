Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Short Interest Update

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 68,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anghami

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anghami in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anghami in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anghami in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anghami Price Performance

Shares of ANGH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,960. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. Anghami has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $33.13.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

