Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGTC. BTIG Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Sunday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Applied Genetic Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

