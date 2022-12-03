Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGTC. BTIG Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Sunday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.
Shares of AGTC stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.83.
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.
