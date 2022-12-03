Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) Trading Up 22.8%

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 22.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 427,789 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 121,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Aqua Power Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile



Aqua Power Systems Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States.

Featured Stories

