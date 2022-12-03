Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) Trading Up 22.8%

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 22.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 427,789 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 121,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
Aqua Power Systems Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.
Aqua Power Systems Company Profile
Aqua Power Systems Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aqua Power Systems (APSI)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.