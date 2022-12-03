Aragon (ANT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.47 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, Aragon has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00011762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $86.04 million and $13.47 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About Aragon
Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
