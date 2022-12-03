Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.15.

NYSE:ASC opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

