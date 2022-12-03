Ardor Market Capitalization Tops $76.82 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0769 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $76.82 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00080877 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00060239 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001418 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010006 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024684 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001411 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005415 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000270 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
