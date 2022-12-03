Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.32. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 341,100 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARNGF shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Argonaut Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.