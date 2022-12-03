Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Acquires 17,190 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,595,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the period. BOX accounts for 1.2% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $40,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BOX by 18.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BOX by 54.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 36,015 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BOX by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Insider Activity at BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,347,204.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,058,720. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOX stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -263.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.