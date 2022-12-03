Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Buys 132,943 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,627,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 132,943 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 1.91% of iStar worth $22,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iStar by 207.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 11.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

STAR opened at $8.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. iStar Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.07 million, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

