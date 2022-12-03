Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $21.14 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,377 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $21,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,463,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $149.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.46 and a 200-day moving average of $143.56. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.24 and a 52 week high of $170.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

