Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $35.11 Million Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 122,356 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $35,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,001,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,940,000 after purchasing an additional 53,981 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,334,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,721,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,230,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.4 %

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Shares of STAG opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $48.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 109.78%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

