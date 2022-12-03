Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $76.24 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,127,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,970 shares during the quarter. Acadia Healthcare accounts for about 2.3% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $76,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACHC. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 675.6% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 497,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,589,000 after buying an additional 433,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of ACHC opened at $87.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.11. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Further Reading

