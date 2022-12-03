Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Lowers Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 244,098 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.39% of Rogers worth $19,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Rogers during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers by 274.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Rogers by 5,866.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Rogers by 15.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of ROG stock opened at $118.72 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $98.45 and a 12-month high of $274.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens acquired 1,000 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.75 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Rogers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

