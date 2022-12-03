Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Purchases 5,390 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare comprises approximately 1.3% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 1.48% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $43,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth $6,933,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $20,281,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $13,985,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth $6,952,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 1.7 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

PBH stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.54. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $63.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

