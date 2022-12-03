Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Raises Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,260 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $28,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 299,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 209,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

PPBI opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $44.57.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.47 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

