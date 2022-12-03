Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 30,951 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,951 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $24,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 75,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $188.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.27 and a 200-day moving average of $179.93.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

