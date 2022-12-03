Ark Market Cap Hits $40.50 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001670 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $40.50 million and $1.79 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009806 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00025197 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005983 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005102 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005140 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,895,936 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

