Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total transaction of $922,704.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,300,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,423,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $201.26 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $201.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.45.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

