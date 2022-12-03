Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stake Decreased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241,125 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $293,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 102,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,536,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,560,000 after purchasing an additional 379,206 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 313.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,382,000 after buying an additional 1,162,186 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.36.

NYSE AJG opened at $201.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $147.32 and a twelve month high of $201.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

