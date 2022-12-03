Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 0.3 %

ASPN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,039,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,632. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $529.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 14.0% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 179,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 22,045 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 7.8% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 550,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 39,992 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth approximately $9,475,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth approximately $3,250,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.