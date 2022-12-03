AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -583.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $17.98.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

AstroNova Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AstroNova by 124.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AstroNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AstroNova by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AstroNova by 50.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in AstroNova by 7.4% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

