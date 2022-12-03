AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Stock Performance
NASDAQ ALOT opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -583.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $17.98.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova
AstroNova Company Profile
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
