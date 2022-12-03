Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,808,009.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $271,324.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 134,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,179,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares in the company, valued at $14,808,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,159 shares of company stock valued at $35,528,507. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $141.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.42. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $399.10. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of -158.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $283.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.53.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

