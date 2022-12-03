Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CFO Francis Laurencio Sells 1,994 Shares of Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) CFO Francis Laurencio sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $16,689.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,761.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Atomera Stock Up 1.6 %

ATOM opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 8.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. Atomera Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34.

Institutional Trading of Atomera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Atomera by 4.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 267,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 85,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 24,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Atomera

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Atomera from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

See Also

