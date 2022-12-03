Augur Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.29 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Augur has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a market cap of $62.19 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $5.65 or 0.00033388 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002189 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,045.93 or 0.06170471 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.23 or 0.00503591 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,139.13 or 0.30365380 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
