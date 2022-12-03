Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Short Interest Update

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the October 31st total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.33.

CAR stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,463. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.23. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $327.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.40.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.80 by $6.90. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 473.08%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 52.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $1,987,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $1,987,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total value of $2,300,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,935 shares in the company, valued at $9,647,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,172 shares of company stock valued at $5,266,897. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 948.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

