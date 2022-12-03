Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) COO Sells $48,939.00 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) COO Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total value of $48,939.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,279,024.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $188.83 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. Barclays began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,536,000 after buying an additional 386,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,867,000 after buying an additional 248,746 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 263.6% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 286,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,446,000 after buying an additional 207,638 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

