Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Insider Jeffrey C. Kunins Sells 648 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $115,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,406,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.83. The stock had a trading volume of 448,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.23 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.18. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 34.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Axon Enterprise

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.25.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

