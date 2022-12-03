AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AXTI. TheStreet cut shares of AXT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BWS Financial dropped their price target on AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.92.
AXT Price Performance
Shares of AXTI stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $233.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. AXT has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $9.94.
AXT Company Profile
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
