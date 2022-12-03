AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AXTI. TheStreet cut shares of AXT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BWS Financial dropped their price target on AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.92.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $233.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. AXT has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 123,436 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 13.5% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 947,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 112,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in AXT during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

